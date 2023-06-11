Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,429 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

