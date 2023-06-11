The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,777,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 118,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 319,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 233,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 171,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 77,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

