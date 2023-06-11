Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

