Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

