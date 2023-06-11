Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASAN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 12,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

NYSE ASAN opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.30. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The company had revenue of $152.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

