iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.33. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.