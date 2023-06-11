Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

