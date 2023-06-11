Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

