Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 619.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.83 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

