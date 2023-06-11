Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $67.94 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

