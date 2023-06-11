Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 28,864 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000.
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $63.70 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
