Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $129.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.35.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

