13,538 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.