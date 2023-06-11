Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.9 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. The stock has a market cap of $354.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

