IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $260,650.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Tracy Mclauchlin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.
IES Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IESC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.
Institutional Trading of IES
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.