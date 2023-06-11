IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $260,650.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tracy Mclauchlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IES alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $250,950.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

Institutional Trading of IES

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of IES by 536.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.