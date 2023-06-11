Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $188.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

