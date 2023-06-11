1,767 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,172,661.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,983 shares of company stock worth $34,276,778. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
