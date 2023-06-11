Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Insider Purchases 47,694 Shares of Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) insider Fsh Seed Capital Vehicle I. Llc bought 47,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $222,730.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 240,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,335.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.