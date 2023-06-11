3,572 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Natixis raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 204,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 145,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $72.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

