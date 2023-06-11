Bokf Na Sells 145 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of MAA stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.