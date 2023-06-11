Bokf Na Sells 145 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.25%.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
