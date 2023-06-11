Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $269,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,696.89.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,363.19 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,576.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,493.10.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

