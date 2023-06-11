Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $294,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $55.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

