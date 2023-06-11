Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,385 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 364,710 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,206,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.77. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.31 million. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

