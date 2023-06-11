Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $68.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,450,000 after acquiring an additional 94,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.1 %

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

REG opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

