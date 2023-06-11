KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading Up 0.3%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 29 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.80% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (KMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market firms in the healthcare sector. KMED was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

