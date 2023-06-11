BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Up 2.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $177.28 and last traded at $170.06. Approximately 3,046,977 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,671,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.84.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

