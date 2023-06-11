Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 2.6%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 78,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 107,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

