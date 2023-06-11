Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Up 2.6%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 78,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 107,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
About Pioneer Power Solutions
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.
