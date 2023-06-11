Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.15. 201,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 467,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $259,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 622.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Articles

