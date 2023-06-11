SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Down 0.4%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 9,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

