Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Shares Up 2.3%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.31 and last traded at $61.00. Approximately 6,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 16,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.
Mitsui Fudosan Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Others. The Leasing segment provides leasing of office buildings and commercial facilities. The Property Sales segment sells condominiums and detached houses for individuals; and rental housing and office buildings for investors.
