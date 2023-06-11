Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 5.7%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.11 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.03). 25,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 66,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.37 million, a PE ratio of -128.91 and a beta of 1.97.

About Renalytix

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

