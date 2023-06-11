Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Stock Price Up 0%

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 2,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 32,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $543,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period.

About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

