Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Trading Up 10.8%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. 435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 120,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Value Partners Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Value Partners Group

(Get Rating)

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

