inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

INTT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at inTEST

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 million. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

