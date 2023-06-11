inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
INTT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on inTEST in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
inTEST Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.95.
Insider Transactions at inTEST
In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,249 shares in the company, valued at $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.
