Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.98 and last traded at $46.98. 147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

Mineral Resources Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.