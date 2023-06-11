Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Shares Down 3.6%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.98 and last traded at $37.98. 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.
Delivery Hero Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19.
Delivery Hero Company Profile
Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.
Featured Stories
