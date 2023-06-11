Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) were up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 84,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 132 ($1.64) to GBX 280 ($3.48) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 250 ($3.11) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

