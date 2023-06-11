Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 2.7%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88. 16,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
