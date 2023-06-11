Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 2.7%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.88. 16,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 29,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Articles

