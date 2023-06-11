cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.65. 51,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 41,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

cbdMD Stock Down 4.0 %

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 177.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On cbdMD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in cbdMD by 49.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in cbdMD by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in cbdMD during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

