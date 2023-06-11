Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.91 and last traded at $54.91. Approximately 2,103 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Cargotec Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

About Cargotec

(Get Rating)

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cargotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.