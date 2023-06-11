MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading Down 0.8%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $337.40 and last traded at $344.20. Approximately 50,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 92,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.05.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 715.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETNs worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

