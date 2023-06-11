CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Shares Up 0.4%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.67. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.63.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.59.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

