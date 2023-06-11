NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 88,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 680,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline includes ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation, Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19, NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy, and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

