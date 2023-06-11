Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Trading Down 2.6%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 43,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 536,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of research firms recently commented on FREQ. Cowen cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Chardan Capital lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

