Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 474.72 ($5.90) and last traded at GBX 474.72 ($5.90). 1,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 51,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 474 ($5.89).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 490.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 500.29. The company has a market cap of £218.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 10.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $4.10. Elixirr International’s payout ratio is currently 4,400.00%.
Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.
