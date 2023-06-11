Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Up 3.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $140.79 and last traded at $138.90. 4,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.75.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.52.
About Airbus
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
