Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 10.4%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. 6,124,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 2,766,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Vroom Stock Down 10.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom
Vroom Company Profile
Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.
