Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 10.4%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.03. 6,124,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 2,766,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $6,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 485,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vroom by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,314,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vroom by 2,517.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vroom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

