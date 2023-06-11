Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Trading Down 0.6%

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPRQF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the business of ownership, management, and development of real estate portfolio of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Industrial; and Mixed-Use, Residential, and Other. The Retail segment focuses on necessity-based retail tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.