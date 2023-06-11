Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 35,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 32,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$66.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35.

About Nubeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nubeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.