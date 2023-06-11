Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Down 0.3%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €51.94 ($55.85) and last traded at €51.95 ($55.86). Approximately 1,150,651 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.13 ($56.05).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.